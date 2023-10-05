Top 10 Bollywood actors who made a late debut in movies

These Top 10 actors proved it's never too late to become a star.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangdha made her acting debut at 27 with Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boman Irani

The actor made his big Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS at the age of 41.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi

The Mirzapur star made his acting debut in his 30’s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lilllete Dubey

The Kal Ho Naa Ho star made her mainstream cinema debut at the age of 44 with TV series Kabhie Kabhie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adil Hussain

The Delhi Crime star made his acting debut at 33.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kirron Kher

Kirron was 31 when she made her Punjabi movie debut in Aasra Pyar Da.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan made his acting debut with Rock On at the age of 34.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Mishra

The veteran actor made his debut in films with Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India at the age of 33.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ronit Roy

The actor made his acting debut at the age of 27.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piyush Mishra

The actor made his Bollywood debut at the age of 35 with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil Se.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Top 10 Bollywood stars who got criticized for overacting in films

 

 Find Out More