Top 10 Bollywood Actors who started as support actors and became superstars
Nishant
Starting his career with supporting roles in TV shows and films, Shah Rukh Khan rose to prominence with lead roles in movies like Deewana and DDLJ.
Initially appearing in supporting roles in films, Akshay Kumar transitioned to lead roles and became one of the most successful actors in Bollywood.
After making her debut with a supporting role in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Anushka Sharma went on to establish herself as a leading actress in Bollywood.
Starting her career with a supporting role in Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone quickly became one of Bollywood's top leading ladies.
Ranveer Singh made his debut with a supporting role in Band Baaja Baaraat. Ranveer Singh soon became known for his versatile lead roles.
Initially appearing in supporting roles, Vidya Balan gained recognition as a leading actress with her powerful performances.
Rajkummar Rao started his career with small roles, he gradually transitioned into lead roles with critically acclaimed performances in movies.
After beginning his career with supporting roles, Ayushmann Khurrana became a leading actor in Bollywood with successful films like Vicky Donor.
Taapsee Pannu emerged as a leading actress in Bollywood with impactful performances after giving a few appearances in support roles.
Kangana Ranaut also transitioned into lead roles after her excellent performances as a side character.
