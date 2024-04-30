Top 10 Bollywood actors who turned singers for their movies
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 30, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan is known for his iconic baritone and soulful renditions in tracks like Say Shava Shava and Rang Barse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan charms audiences with heartwarming renditions in Main Hoon Hero Tera and Jag Ghoomeya.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan's enchanting voice shines in trendsetting tracks like Apun Bola.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar surprises with his singing talents in energetic tracks like Kaun Main Haan Tum and Singh is King.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan surprises with his soulful voice in catchy tracks like Aati Kya Khandala and Dhaakad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana established himself as a talented actor-singer with enchanting tracks like Pani Da Rang and Naah Goriye.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Farhan Akhtar excels in singing and live performances, stealing hearts with Rock On!! and other melodious tracks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond acting, Hrithik Roshan captivates with his voice in spellbinding tracks like Kites in the Sky.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Nitin Mukesh carries his grandfather's musical legacy with pride, delivering soul-stirring performances in Jail and Aa Dekhen Zara.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt impresses with his distinctive voice in foot-tapping numbers like Aye Shivani and M Bole To.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 low-budget Telugu films that became blockbuster
Find Out More