Top 10 Bollywood actors who turned singers for their movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his iconic baritone and soulful renditions in tracks like Say Shava Shava and Rang Barse.

Salman Khan charms audiences with heartwarming renditions in Main Hoon Hero Tera and Jag Ghoomeya.

Shah Rukh Khan, King Khan's enchanting voice shines in trendsetting tracks like Apun Bola.

Akshay Kumar surprises with his singing talents in energetic tracks like Kaun Main Haan Tum and Singh is King.

Aamir Khan surprises with his soulful voice in catchy tracks like Aati Kya Khandala and Dhaakad.

Ayushmann Khurrana established himself as a talented actor-singer with enchanting tracks like Pani Da Rang and Naah Goriye.

Farhan Akhtar excels in singing and live performances, stealing hearts with Rock On!! and other melodious tracks.

Beyond acting, Hrithik Roshan captivates with his voice in spellbinding tracks like Kites in the Sky.

Neil Nitin Mukesh carries his grandfather's musical legacy with pride, delivering soul-stirring performances in Jail and Aa Dekhen Zara.

Sanjay Dutt impresses with his distinctive voice in foot-tapping numbers like Aye Shivani and M Bole To.

