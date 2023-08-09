Top 10 Bollywood actors who worked in movies for free

From Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid Kapoor actors who didn't charge money for their roles

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Bollywood actors

While Bollywood stars charge a whopping fee there are some actors who have even worked for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao acted in Trapped for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor agreed to do Haider for free to support Vishal Bhardwaj in covering production cost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan did Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone didn’t charge a single penny for her debut movie Om Shanti Om.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan didn’t charge a single penny for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo in Brahmastra for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan played a lead role in Road to Ladakh for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly charged only Re 1 for his lead role in Manto.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

As per reports, Sonam Kapoor charged only Rs 11 for her role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput charged only Rs 21 for PK because he wanted to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar

For Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Farhan Akhtar took home only Rs 11 as a token of blessing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies of Mahesh Babu that will make you fall for him

 

 Find Out More