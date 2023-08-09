Top 10 Bollywood actors who worked in movies for free

From Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid Kapoor actors who didn't charge money for their rolesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
While Bollywood stars charge a whopping fee there are some actors who have even worked for free.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao acted in Trapped for free.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor agreed to do Haider for free to support Vishal Bhardwaj in covering production cost.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan did Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black for free.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Deepika Padukone didn’t charge a single penny for her debut movie Om Shanti Om.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan didn’t charge a single penny for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan played a cameo in Brahmastra for free.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Irfan Khan played a lead role in Road to Ladakh for free.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nawazuddin Siddiqui reportedly charged only Re 1 for his lead role in Manto.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Sonam Kapoor charged only Rs 11 for her role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushant Singh Rajput charged only Rs 21 for PK because he wanted to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Farhan Akhtar took home only Rs 11 as a token of blessing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!