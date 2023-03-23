Top 10 Bollywood actors whose careers couldn't be saved by nepotism

There have been many Bollywood stars who could not make a mark in Bollywood. We have made the full list of the same here, check it out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
The actor did his debut with 36 China Town and then did movies like Namastey London, Ajab prem Ki Ghazab Kahani before disappearing.
He was best known for his films Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Hey Baby but soon disappeared.
He has given us hits like Dus, Main Hoon Na but then disappeared.
His debut movie Udaan was phenomenal. However, he is yet to do another good Bollywood film.
The actor was a part of Aashiqui, Junoon but was later not seen in any big movies.
He impressed fans with Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Dangerous Ishq to name a few before disappearing.
He did Hero, Satellite Shankar which tanked at the box office.
His films did not hold the hearts of the audiences.
He did a failed film named Love Story 2050, What's Your Rashee which did not do well.
The actor despite coming from a filmy background could not make a mark in Bollywood.
Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad did his debut with Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota and was also seen in Dhobi Ghat. He is now seen in the world of music.
