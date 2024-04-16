Top 10 Bollywood actors with most movies to their name

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

Lalita Pawar known as the First Lady of Indian Cinema with a career spanning from silent films to modern classics acted in more than 700 films.

Anupam Kher, a versatile actor with over 500 films to his credit. He is celebrated for his impactful performances across genres.

Shakti Kapoor is renowned known for his villainous and comedic roles and boasts an extensive filmography of over 700 films.

Aruna Irani, a versatile actress with a career spanning several decades, known for her diverse roles in over 300 films.

Amrish Puri was known for villainous roles in over 400 films, his iconic performances include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mr. India.

Om Puri an acclaimed actor with over 300 films, he was known for his versatile roles in both Indian and international cinema.

Kader Khan was a multifaceted talent known for acting, writing, and directing, with over 300 film contributions.

Johnny Lever, an iconic comedian with over 300 films, renowned for his impeccable comic timing and versatility.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar, another versatile actor with over 300 films, he was celebrated for his ability to portray negative roles and complex characters.

Paresh Rawal, a celebrated actor with over 200 films. He is acclaimed for his comedic timing and versatility in diverse roles.

