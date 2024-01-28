Top 10 Bollywood actors with the longest acting careers

Jan 28, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most iconic names in Bollywood with a career spanning over 5 decades and 200 movies from 1969 to now.

Dharmendra, known for his screen presence has a career spanning 6 decades and 150 movies.

Shabana Azmi's impactful performances are known to everyone, her dedication has enabled her to do more than 180 movies over 5 decades.

Ever graceful, Hema Malini also has a career spanning 5 decades with over 150 movies and directorial ventures as well.

Jeetendra, known for his energetic dancing and comedic roles, Jeetendra's career stretches over 5 decades and over 160 films.

Rekha and her dazzling career exceeds 5 decades and over 180 films

Jaya Bachchan, a versatile actress and wife of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya boasts a career spanning over 5 decades and nearly 130 films.

Sadly no longer with us, Pran's career from villain to character actor stretched over 7 decades and 350 films.

With a career exceeding 5 decades and over 200 films, Shatrughan Sinha is well known for his versatility.

Danny Denzongpa boasts a career exceeding 5 decades and over 200 films, often playing strong supporting roles.

