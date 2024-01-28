Top 10 Bollywood actors with the longest acting careers
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most iconic names in Bollywood with a career spanning over 5 decades and 200 movies from 1969 to now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmendra, known for his screen presence has a career spanning 6 decades and 150 movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabana Azmi's impactful performances are known to everyone, her dedication has enabled her to do more than 180 movies over 5 decades.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ever graceful, Hema Malini also has a career spanning 5 decades with over 150 movies and directorial ventures as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeetendra, known for his energetic dancing and comedic roles, Jeetendra's career stretches over 5 decades and over 160 films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha and her dazzling career exceeds 5 decades and over 180 films
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan, a versatile actress and wife of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya boasts a career spanning over 5 decades and nearly 130 films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sadly no longer with us, Pran's career from villain to character actor stretched over 7 decades and 350 films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a career exceeding 5 decades and over 200 films, Shatrughan Sinha is well known for his versatility.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Danny Denzongpa boasts a career exceeding 5 decades and over 200 films, often playing strong supporting roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 K-dramas with school settings that you should watch on OTT
Find Out More