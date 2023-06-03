Top 10 Bollywood actors with the most numbers of flops

From Uday Chopra to Tusshar Kapoor - A look at Bollywood actors who had many flops at the box office.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023

Uday Chopra

Uday Chopra has done more than 10 films where he had a major role to play. But apart from Dhoom series and Mohabbatein, many others flopped.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imran Khan

Imran Khan tried hard to pick different roles but failed to impress fans. He has given more than 10 flops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harman Baweja

Harman Baweja has barely done 6 films and none of them were hits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani has also featured in more than 10 films as a lead actor but hasn't tasted much success.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan started with Refugee but then he witnesses a series of flops. He has more than 25 flops in his name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan was called a HOTTIE back then but his films did not work well at the box office. He has given almost 15 flops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi too couldn't have a very flourishing career in Bollywood as a lead with many flops in his name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh is a critically claimed actor but hasn't tasted much commercial success. He has given approx 15 flops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor couldn't be as successful actor as his father. He has more than 15 flops to his name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty is one of the most prominent stars in the industry but even he has seen many flops in his career. He has around 45 flops to his name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan wedding anniversary: Unseen pics that tell the tale of their love saga

 

 Find Out More