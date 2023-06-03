Top 10 Bollywood actors with the most numbers of flops

From Uday Chopra to Tusshar Kapoor - A look at Bollywood actors who had many flops at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2023
Uday Chopra has done more than 10 films where he had a major role to play. But apart from Dhoom series and Mohabbatein, many others flopped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imran Khan tried hard to pick different roles but failed to impress fans. He has given more than 10 flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harman Baweja has barely done 6 films and none of them were hits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jackky Bhagnani has also featured in more than 10 films as a lead actor but hasn't tasted much success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan started with Refugee but then he witnesses a series of flops. He has more than 25 flops in his name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fardeen Khan was called a HOTTIE back then but his films did not work well at the box office. He has given almost 15 flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi too couldn't have a very flourishing career in Bollywood as a lead with many flops in his name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neil Nitin Mukesh is a critically claimed actor but hasn't tasted much commercial success. He has given approx 15 flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tusshar Kapoor couldn't be as successful actor as his father. He has more than 15 flops to his name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty is one of the most prominent stars in the industry but even he has seen many flops in his career. He has around 45 flops to his name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
