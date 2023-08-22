Top 10 Bollywood actresses above 40 who still rule hearts

Here's a list of 10 Bollywood actresses above 40 who continue to captivate audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Known for her Grace and elegant dance moves,Madhuri Dixit is still loved by her admirers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol always remains a favourite among audiences with her charismatic screen presence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A global icon, Aishwarya's elegance and acting power continue to enchant her fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being selective with roles, Karisma is loved by her fans a lot even today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani's versatile acting skills have ensured her enduring popularity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for her cute dimples and bubbly charm, Preity still maintains a dedicated fan base.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Renowned for her remarkable performances, Tabu's talent has also gained a different fan base.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for her bubbly nature, Juhi Chawla is a well-liked actress among her fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita's charisma and confidence continue to inspire. She was recently seen in web series Taali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Overcoming challenges, Manisha's comeback has won her immense respect by her fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!