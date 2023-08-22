Top 10 Bollywood actresses above 40 who still rule hearts

Here's a list of 10 Bollywood actresses above 40 who continue to captivate audiences.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Madhuri Dixit

Known for her Grace and elegant dance moves,Madhuri Dixit is still loved by her admirers.

Kajol

Kajol always remains a favourite among audiences with her charismatic screen presence.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A global icon, Aishwarya's elegance and acting power continue to enchant her fans.

Karishma Kapoor

Despite being selective with roles, Karisma is loved by her fans a lot even today.

Rani Mukherjee

Rani's versatile acting skills have ensured her enduring popularity.

Preity Zinta

Known for her cute dimples and bubbly charm, Preity still maintains a dedicated fan base.

Tabu

Renowned for her remarkable performances, Tabu's talent has also gained a different fan base.

Juhi Chawla

Known for her bubbly nature, Juhi Chawla is a well-liked actress among her fans.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's charisma and confidence continue to inspire. She was recently seen in web series Taali.

Manisha Koirala

Overcoming challenges, Manisha's comeback has won her immense respect by her fans

