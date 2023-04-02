Top 10 Bollywood actresses and their trending lipstick shades

Take a look at Bollywood actresses and their lipstick shades that are setting the trend

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Mira Rajput

A shade of hot red lipstick never goes off trend

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress looks elegant wearing a nude lipstick shade with a metallic outfit.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty opted for a reddish nude shade as she looked stunning at Dior pre-fall

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar applied a brown shade for her presence at NMACC

Alia Bhatt

A shade of nude lipstick is must have

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wore brown lip paint as she exude glam at NMACC

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a glossy nude shade for the Dior event

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam picks the all-time best nude shade of lip paint for the Dior event

Karishma Kapoor

The old brown shade of lipstick is not off the trend

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

A reddish pink is perfect to make you shine bright

