TOP 10 Bollywood actresses in Sabyasachi bridal couture for wedding inspiration

Here we are with 10 popular Bollywood actresses who opted for Sabyasachi's bridal couture for their wedding day.Source: Bollywood
Popular singer Neha was gifted her wedding trousseau by the designer Sabyasachi himself.Source: Bollywood
Deepika's Sindhi wedding had a custom-made red lehenga by Sabyasachi himself.Source: Bollywood
Patralekha married Rajkummar Rao in a sheer red Sabyasachi bridal saree. She opted for a custom-made veil as well.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma had a hush-hush wedding in a rose pink lehenga choli full of floral motifs.Source: Bollywood
Popular actress Asin opted for a beige-coloured lehenga choli by Sabyasachi as well.Source: Bollywood
The Bong beauty opted for a traditional red lehenga choli which has heavy embroidery work.Source: Bollywood
One of the best actresses in the country right now married Ranbir Kapoor in a Sabyasachi saree in ivory and gold.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif also opted for a traditional Indian red lehenga and choli from Sabyasachi for her D-day.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra broke all the stereotypes by opting for a monochrome look on her wedding day with Nick Jonas.Source: Bollywood
Aisha actress Amrita Puri tied the knot in an ivory-coloured, heavily embroidered floral lehenga choli by Sabyasachi.Source: Bollywood
