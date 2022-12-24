TOP 10 Bollywood actresses in Sabyasachi bridal couture for wedding inspiration

Here we are with 10 popular Bollywood actresses who opted for Sabyasachi's bridal couture for their wedding day. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Neha Kakkar 

Popular singer Neha was gifted her wedding trousseau by the designer Sabyasachi himself. 

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika's Sindhi wedding had a custom-made red lehenga by Sabyasachi himself. 

Source: Bollywood

Patralekha

Patralekha married Rajkummar Rao in a sheer red Sabyasachi bridal saree. She opted for a custom-made veil as well. 

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka Sharma had a hush-hush wedding in a rose pink lehenga choli full of floral motifs. 

Source: Bollywood

Asin 

Popular actress Asin opted for a beige-coloured lehenga choli by Sabyasachi as well. 

Source: Bollywood

Bipasha Basu 

The Bong beauty opted for a traditional red lehenga choli which has heavy embroidery work. 

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

One of the best actresses in the country right now married Ranbir Kapoor in a Sabyasachi saree in ivory and gold. 

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina Kaif also opted for a traditional Indian red lehenga and choli from Sabyasachi for her D-day. 

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra 

Priyanka Chopra broke all the stereotypes by opting for a monochrome look on her wedding day with Nick Jonas. 

Source: Bollywood

Amrita Puri 

Aisha actress Amrita Puri tied the knot in an ivory-coloured, heavily embroidered floral lehenga choli by Sabyasachi. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shehnaaz Gill's educational qualification and career beginnings

 

 Find Out More