Top 10 Bollywood actresses who exuded boss lady vibes in blazers

These actresses impressed us with their amazing fashion opting a formal look

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is slaying in all pink style statement

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

This Casual-chic look by Kriti Sanon is definitely one for the books!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor has rocked the black blazer ensemble in style

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra channelizing her inner boss lady

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan looks absolutely stunning in this black crop blazer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

The gorgeous DP looks hot in full red blazer trouser suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and she has styled ensemble blazer ensemble elegantly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in purple

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani rocks the formal chic look

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria wows us in full red ensemble in class

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who have expensive homes

 

 Find Out More