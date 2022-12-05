Alia Bhatt

The new mom in town reportedly got a special custom made wedding band by Ranbir Kapoor that had eight diamonds crusted on the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Katrina Kaif

Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal gifted Katrina her engagement diamond ring which costed more than Rs 7 lakh from Tiffany.

Anushka Sharma

Reportedly, the beauty received a solitare ring from her husband Virat Kohli on her birthday that costed Rs 1 crore.

Deepika Padukone

She received poop designed slippers from her husband Ranveer Singh. She has also been spoilt with luxurious cars as a gift in the past.

Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar once gifted wife Twinkle a Bentley car that reportedly cost Rs 3 crore.

Kajol

Reportedly, the actress is fond of cars got an expensive high tech car by Ajay, post their baby girl Nysa was born.

Maanayata Dutt

Sanjay Dutt had gifted his wife Rolls Royce Ghost which costs Rs 5.25 crore.

Sunita Ahuja

Actor Govinda had gifted his wife Sunita the BMW 3 series Gran Limousine on the occassion of Hindu festival Karwa Chauth.

Mira Rajput

Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor had gifted Mira Rajput a solitare ring worth Rs 23 lakh.

Shilpa Shetty

Her husband reportedly has gifted her a flat on the 19th floor of Burj Khalifa which costs around Rs 50 crore.

