The new mom in town reportedly got a special custom made wedding band by Ranbir Kapoor that had eight diamonds crusted on the same.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal gifted Katrina her engagement diamond ring which costed more than Rs 7 lakh from Tiffany.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the beauty received a solitare ring from her husband Virat Kohli on her birthday that costed Rs 1 crore.Source: Bollywood
She received poop designed slippers from her husband Ranveer Singh. She has also been spoilt with luxurious cars as a gift in the past.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar once gifted wife Twinkle a Bentley car that reportedly cost Rs 3 crore.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress is fond of cars got an expensive high tech car by Ajay, post their baby girl Nysa was born.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Dutt had gifted his wife Rolls Royce Ghost which costs Rs 5.25 crore.Source: Bollywood
Actor Govinda had gifted his wife Sunita the BMW 3 series Gran Limousine on the occassion of Hindu festival Karwa Chauth.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor had gifted Mira Rajput a solitare ring worth Rs 23 lakh.Source: Bollywood
Her husband reportedly has gifted her a flat on the 19th floor of Burj Khalifa which costs around Rs 50 crore.Source: Bollywood
