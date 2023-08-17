Top 10 Bollywood actresses who have played vamps

Here are top 10 Bollywood actresses who were applauded by the audience for playing negative characters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
How can we forget our Global star Priyanka Chopra who played a negative role in Aitraaz.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol surprised everyone with her negative role in Gupt: The Hidden Truth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi played a double role in the film ChaalBaaz when one of the twin sisters was mean.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai appeared in negative roles in films like Dhoom 2 and Khakee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urmila played an angry, obsessive lover in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu portrayed negative roles in Maqbool and Andhadhun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
90s actress Amrita Singh appeared as a negative character in film 2 States.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha is currently enjoying motherhood. She played a negative role in the film Jism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miss Universe 2000 and actress Lara Dutta was seen in a negative role in Don 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Our Dimpled beauty also played a negative character as a rich spoiled girl in the film Armaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
