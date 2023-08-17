Top 10 Bollywood actresses who have played vamps

Here are top 10 Bollywood actresses who were applauded by the audience for playing negative characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

How can we forget our Global star Priyanka Chopra who played a negative role in Aitraaz.

Kajol

Kajol surprised everyone with her negative role in Gupt: The Hidden Truth.

Sridevi

Sridevi played a double role in the film ChaalBaaz when one of the twin sisters was mean.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Beauty Queen Aishwarya Rai appeared in negative roles in films like Dhoom 2 and Khakee.

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila played an angry, obsessive lover in Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

Tabu

Tabu portrayed negative roles in Maqbool and Andhadhun.

Amrita Singh

90s actress Amrita Singh appeared as a negative character in film 2 States.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha is currently enjoying motherhood. She played a negative role in the film Jism.

Lara Dutta

Miss Universe 2000 and actress Lara Dutta was seen in a negative role in Don 2.

Preity Zinta

Our Dimpled beauty also played a negative character as a rich spoiled girl in the film Armaan.

