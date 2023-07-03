Top 10 Bollywood actresses who have started looking old but are still gorgeous
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has aged 49 years but still looks beautiful.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu is stunning even at the age of 51 years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta has never let her charm down.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned old however she looks gorgeous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol has started aging but she still looks enchanting.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit doesn’t look like 56 years old.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty keeps her body fit and is a young dazzling mom at the age of 48.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji has started looking old but she is still gorgeous.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor doesn’t let her age speak for her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan looks captivating and doesn’t let age affect her look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: After Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur to once again turn enchantress in Telugu film Nani30, catch her first look
Find Out More