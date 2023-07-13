Top 10 Bollywood actresses who have the best facial features

Ever wondered why some Bollywood celebrities look so flawless and attractive?

Bollywood Staff

Jul 13, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Her high cheekbones and perfect jawline makes her look damn gorgeous.

Chitrangada Singh

Chitrangda's face cut is to-die-for!

Nargis Fakhri

Her contoured face makes Nargis look youthful and fresh.

Deepika Padukone

The box-office queen is another celebrity who has a perfect Y contour.

Ileana Dcruz

The actress has such striking features and a stunning jawline.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline's smile makes her look very beautiful.

Bipasha Basu

This bong beauty has a face cut that is oh-so-desirable.

Sunny leone

Sunny's sharp, picture-perfect features make her stand out anywhere in the crowd.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika is naturally blessed with that perfect Y contour.

Neha Dhupia

Former Miss India has high cheekbones and perfect brows.

