Top 10 Bollywood actresses who impressed everyone but faded into oblivion
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Tanushree Dutta started her career as a model representing India in Miss Universe, she was active in Bollywood for 5 years before disappearing.
Koena Mitra saw her main appearance apart from item songs in Apna Sapna Money Money before not being seen again.
Nargis Fakhri who is an American model who works in Indian movies, was a part of various major movies but has failed to leave a mark in the previous couple of years.
Acting in movies like Karan Arjun, Mamta Kulkarni was a famous name in Indian cinema back in time with her last movie coming out in 2001, she hasn’t been seen since.
Mahima Chaudhary was last active in the industry during the 2000s before leaving unannounced.
Czech actress Yana Gupta started to make a name for herself in the 2000s before seemingly disappearing.
Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's youngest daughter, was active for only 4 years in the industry before taking a permanent leave.
Ayesha Takia made her debut in the industry with Taarzan: The Wonder Car for which she also won the award for best debut but this ended up being the only highlight of her career.
Asin predominantly appeared in the Tamil and Telugu cinema but later switched to Bollywood which didn’t work out well as she was last seen in 2016.
Anu Aggarwal is a former actress, best known for her works in the late 90’s after which she left the industry.
