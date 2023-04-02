Top 10 Bollywood actresses who started acting career in south movies

Before breaking big in Bollywood these popular celebrities tried luck in south cinema

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Katrina Kaif

She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Malliswari opposite Venkatesh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen

Miss Universe 1994 landed her first leading role in 1996 Dastak with Mahesh Babu

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

After winning Miss World 2000 pageant, her acting debut was in the Tamil movie Thamizhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapse Pannu

Before making it big in Bollywood Taapsee has done several south Indian movies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi

Sridevi’s first leading role was in the Tamil movie Moondru Madichu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani

Her first-ever film was Loafer in the Telugu language

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

Before debuting in Heropanti she was paired opposite Mahesh Babu in Nenokkadine

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Bajirao Mastani actress made her acting debut with Kannada movie Aishwarya

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She started her acting career with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie Iruvar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz appeared in many Tamil and Telugu films before her Bollywood debut in Barfi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood stars who were once television celebrities

 

 Find Out More