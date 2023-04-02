Top 10 Bollywood actresses who started acting career in south movies

Before breaking big in Bollywood these popular celebrities tried luck in south cinemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023
She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Malliswari opposite Venkatesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Miss Universe 1994 landed her first leading role in 1996 Dastak with Mahesh BabuSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After winning Miss World 2000 pageant, her acting debut was in the Tamil movie ThamizhanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Before making it big in Bollywood Taapsee has done several south Indian moviesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi’s first leading role was in the Tamil movie Moondru Madichu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her first-ever film was Loafer in the Telugu languageSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Before debuting in Heropanti she was paired opposite Mahesh Babu in NenokkadineSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani actress made her acting debut with Kannada movie AishwaryaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She started her acting career with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie IruvarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ileana D'Cruz appeared in many Tamil and Telugu films before her Bollywood debut in BarfiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!