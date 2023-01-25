Top 10 Bollywood actresses whose real height will shock you

There are many Bollywood actresses whose height is phenomenal. Take a look at the same right here which will totally stun you.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023

Deepika Padukone

The Pathaan actress has a height of 5'9 approximately which is terrific and how?

Sushmita Sen

The stunning actress has a phenomenal height of 5'9.

Shilpa Shetty

The Dostana actress has a height of 5'9 which is kickass.

Anushka Sharma

The Pari actress has a sexy height of 5'9 which is just wow.

Priyanka Chopra

Desi girl Priyanka has a height of 5'7 which is totally wow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo has a height of 5'5 which is totally cute enough.

Alia Bhatt

The actress has a height of 5'3 which is totally wow.

Katrina Kaif

The Dhoom actress has a height of 5'8 which is totally wow.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actress has a height of 5'7 which is awesome.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Stree actress has a height of 5'6.

