Top 10 Bollywood Actresses with most 100 crore movies

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023

Kiara Advani, a newer name to the industry already has four 100 crore movies, from Kabir Singh to MS Dhoni, she is making a name for herself in the industry.

Priyanka Chopra, the veteran actress of the industry who is mostly seen in Hollywood now has five 100 crore movies to her name.

Shraddha Kapoor has 6 100 crore movies to her name while still being pretty new to the industry.

Jacqueline Fernandez also has 6 movies that made more than 100 crores.

Known for her role in the movie series Dabangg, Sonakshi Sinha has a record six 100 crore movies too.

Singham 3 actress, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave seven huge hits that crossed the 100 crore mark.

Making her debut with Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt has a record 8 hit 100 crore club movies.

Kalki actress Deepika Padukone has been a part of 9 movies that crossed 100 crores.

Similarly, Katrina Kaif has also been a part of 9 movies that crossed 100 crores.

