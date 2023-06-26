Top 10 Bollywood and TV celebs who spent a tough time in jail
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2023
Sanjay Dutt was sentenced to 5 years for having illegal arms in the house during Mumbai serial blast of 1991-1993.
Salman Khan was involved in two serious crimes hit and run and hitting a blackbuck during Hum Saath – Saath Hain (1999) shooting.
Sheezan Khan was jailed in relation to deceased girlfriend Tunisha Sharma's suicide case.
Pearl Puri was in jail as he was accused of raping a 5-year-old on the set of a film.
Raj Kundra was in jail for uploading porn videos on mobile applications.
Chrisann Pereira was arrested after drugs were found hidden in a trophy she carried to Sharjah.
In June 2009, Shiney Ahuja was arrested on charges of raping, detaining, and threatening his 19-year-old domestic servant
Fardeen Khan faced 10 years of jail time Fardeen Khan who was arrested way back in 2001 for the possession of cocaine.
Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, after a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship.
Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput’s drug connection.
These stars were involved in serious crimes reportedly.
These stars have an immense fan following.
