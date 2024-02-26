Top 10 Bollywood beauties who are from the hills
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Dimple girl of Bollywood is one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema Preity Zinta comes from Rohru of Shimla district.
Kangana Ranaut spent her childhood mostly in Mandi and Dehradun before going to Chandigarh.
Anushka Sharma’s family belongs to the Garhwal region, from Uttarakhand. She has good command over both the local languages Garhwali and Kumaouni.
Yami Gautam was born in Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh but brought up in Chandigarh.
Urvashi Rautela was born at her maternal house in Nainital, meanwhile, her father belongs from Garhwal and her mother from the Kumaon region.
Miss India 2001 winner, Celina Jaitly was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. After beauty pageants, she made a mark for herself in Bollywood.
Rubina Dilaik who is often seen working for TV shows, born in Himachal the actress also won Bigg Boss 14.
Sonam Bajwa belongs from Nanital, Uttrakhand and has made a name for herself in the Punjabi movie industry.
Manasvi Mamgai has her roots from Uttrakhand as well, the model and actress has represented India at various beauty pageants.
Chitrashi Rawat, well known for her role in the movie Chak De! India and also a national-level hockey athlete from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
