Top 10 Bollywood beauties who are from the hills

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Dimple girl of Bollywood is one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema Preity Zinta comes from Rohru of Shimla district.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut spent her childhood mostly in Mandi and Dehradun before going to Chandigarh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma’s family belongs to the Garhwal region, from Uttarakhand. She has good command over both the local languages Garhwali and Kumaouni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yami Gautam was born in Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh but brought up in Chandigarh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urvashi Rautela was born at her maternal house in Nainital, meanwhile, her father belongs from Garhwal and her mother from the Kumaon region.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miss India 2001 winner, Celina Jaitly was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. After beauty pageants, she made a mark for herself in Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rubina Dilaik who is often seen working for TV shows, born in Himachal the actress also won Bigg Boss 14.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Bajwa belongs from Nanital, Uttrakhand and has made a name for herself in the Punjabi movie industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manasvi Mamgai has her roots from Uttrakhand as well, the model and actress has represented India at various beauty pageants.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chitrashi Rawat, well known for her role in the movie Chak De! India and also a national-level hockey athlete from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 thriller movies of 2024 to keep an eye out for on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More