TOP 10 Bollywood beauties who raised temperature with their sizzling waterfall scenes

From Katrina Kaif to Tamannaah Bhatia, here are TOP 10 Indian actresses who sizzled in a waterfall sequence, thereby turning up the heat...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Raveena had a song sequence in Zamaana Deewaana which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urmila had a waterfall scene in Daud which also featured Sanjay Dutt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah is one stunning beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had a waterfall dance sequence with Allu Arjun in Badrinath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who can forget Ram Teri Ganga Maili?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina had a seductive number in De Dana Dan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress shared the screen with Akshay in it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zeenat had waterfall scenes in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa also pulled a Mandakini in Kishen Kanhaiya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena made Asoka look sizzling hot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dhakdak girl had a waterfall scene in Hifazat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mallika and Himanshu had some bold scenes in Khwaish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!