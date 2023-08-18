TOP 10 Bollywood beauties who raised temperature with their sizzling waterfall scenes

From Katrina Kaif to Tamannaah Bhatia, here are TOP 10 Indian actresses who sizzled in a waterfall sequence, thereby turning up the heat...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Raveena Tandon 

Raveena had a song sequence in Zamaana Deewaana which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urmila Matondkar 

Urmila had a waterfall scene in Daud which also featured Sanjay Dutt. 

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Tamannaah is one stunning beauty. 

Tamannaah, Allu Arjun 

She had a waterfall dance sequence with Allu Arjun in Badrinath. 

Mandakini 

Who can forget Ram Teri Ganga Maili?

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina had a seductive number in De Dana Dan. 

Kat at the hottest 

The actress shared the screen with Akshay in it.

Zeenat Aman 

Zeenat had waterfall scenes in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. 

Shilpa Shirodkar 

Shilpa also pulled a Mandakini in Kishen Kanhaiya.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena made Asoka look sizzling hot. 

Madhuri Dixit 

The Dhakdak girl had a waterfall scene in Hifazat. 

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika and Himanshu had some bold scenes in Khwaish. 

