TOP 10 Bollywood beauties who set the temperature soaring with the braless trend

From Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood actresses who oozed the oomph factor with the braless trend.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Kiara Advani 

Kiara has some of the hottest photoshoots ever. She has turned bold a lot of times. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra 

Since moving to Hollywood, Priyanka has experimented with her bold looks a lot. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta

Aashram 3 beauties have been setting the screens on fire. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha goes bold 

A lot of Esha Gupta's posts on Instagram have been braless. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

Malaika never fails to shock netizens with the boldness factor. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor 

Sonam is a fashionista and she doesn't mind going braless for shoots. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline has shared a lot of hot and bold photoshoots on her Instagram account. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone 

This has to be one of the boldest red-carpet appearances. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Tamannaah has been going bold not just in photoshoots but also in films and web series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shocker 

Tamannaah shocked everyone with Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Bebo has given quite a lot of bold scenes in movies and she has gone braless at awards nights too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 box office collection day 2 early estimates  

 

 Find Out More