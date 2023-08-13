TOP 10 Bollywood beauties who set the temperature soaring with the braless trend

From Malaika Arora to Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood actresses who oozed the oomph factor with the braless trend.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
Kiara has some of the hottest photoshoots ever. She has turned bold a lot of times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since moving to Hollywood, Priyanka has experimented with her bold looks a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aashram 3 beauties have been setting the screens on fire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lot of Esha Gupta's posts on Instagram have been braless.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika never fails to shock netizens with the boldness factor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam is a fashionista and she doesn't mind going braless for shoots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline has shared a lot of hot and bold photoshoots on her Instagram account.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This has to be one of the boldest red-carpet appearances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah has been going bold not just in photoshoots but also in films and web series.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah shocked everyone with Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo has given quite a lot of bold scenes in movies and she has gone braless at awards nights too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!