Top 10 Bollywood blockbuster hits and their flop sequels no one needed
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Bollywood sequels that didn’t live up to the standards set by original movies.
Hungama 2 was a super flop movie to its OG comedy flick Hungama.
Bunty Aur Babli 2 didn’t match the standards of OG Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan movie.
Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan was disaster.
Alia Bhatt’s sequel Sadak 2 didn’t do justice to the classic Sadak film.
Race 3 was a debacle as compared to Race and Race 2.
Double Dhamaal was not up to the mark of Dhamaal.
Ek Villain Returns didn’t impress the fans of 2014 movie Ek Villain.
Student of the Year 2 was not much loved by the audience.
Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 didn’t live up to OG Govinda’s movie of the same name.
Welcome Back was a flop compared to the laughter riot 2007 film Welcome.
