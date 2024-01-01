Top 10 Bollywood blockbusters remade from South Indian films
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Aamir Khan's action thriller, a remake of the Tamil film Ghajini, is about a man seeking revenge for his girlfriend's murder.
Salman Khan's action film, Wanted was a remake of the Telugu movie Pokiri, which follows an undercover cop eliminating gangsters.
Akshay Kumar's masala action film, Rowdy Rathore was a remake of the Telugu movie Vikramarkudu, features a double role of the actor paired with intense action.
Ajay Devgn's cop drama series, Singham is a remake of the Tamil film Singam.
Ajay Devgn and Tabu's thriller Drishyam a remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam, is about a man protecting his family from a crime.
Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's romantic action film, Bodyguard a remake of the Malayalam movie Bodyguard.
Another one of Salman Khan's action films, Kick is a remake of the Telugu film Kick, following a man's thrill-seeking adventures.
Baaghi was Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's action film, which is a remake of the Telugu movie Kshanam.
Ready was Salman Khan’s rom-com, a remake of the Telugu film Ready, about mistaken identities and family drama.
Akshay Kumar's action thriller movie, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty is a remake of the Tamil film Thuppakki.
