Top 10 Bollywood BLOCKBUSTERS that changed the destiny of popular stars
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
Ajay Devgn's career turning point was Zakhm film which was released in 1998.
Shah Rukh Khan’s career took a turn after Darr was released.
Sanjay Dutt’s breakthrough performance in Munna Bhai MBBS left everyone praising him.
Akshay Kumar’s rise to fame was the 1999 release film Jaanwar.
Hrithik Roshan's heart-touching performance in Koi… Mil Gaya made him win Best Actor award.
Saif Ali Khan's fame reached new levels after his film Hum Tum.
Aamir Khan’s 2008 film Ghajini changed the entire game for him.
Salman Khan’s career changed drastically after Wanted was released in 2009.
Ranbir Kapoor’s career graph was transformed with the 2011 film Rockstar.
Ranveer Singh’s performance in the 2013 film Ramleela brought a lot of fame and recognition for him.
