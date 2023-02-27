Top 10 Bollywood celebrities who changed their names for success in showbiz

We have made a compilation of the list of stars who changed their names before they joined Bollywood. Here, take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor reportedly was named Inquilab Srivastava by his parents. He changed his name before his Bollywood debut.

Salman Khan

Salman is just a part of his name and his real name is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.

Rajinikanth

The actor was initially called as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad during his struggling days.

Akshay Kumar

The actor was called as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia by his family.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor initially was Hrithik Rakesh ‘Nagrath’.

Rekha

The gorgeous lady was known as Bhanurekha Ganesan.

Ranveer Singh

The full name of the star is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. Before his debut film he removed his surname.

Annu Kapoor

He was called Anil Kapoor. Reportedly he changed his name as Anil Kapoor was a famous name in Bollywood.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress was named Ashwini Shetty. Her mom who is an astrologer changed her name to Shilpa as it would get her more luck.

John Abraham

The real name of the star is Farhan Abraham. Reportedly, his dad used to call him John and so he used the same in Bollywood.

