Top 10 Bollywood celebrities who changed their names for success in showbiz

We have made a compilation of the list of stars who changed their names before they joined Bollywood. Here, take a look at the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023
The actor reportedly was named Inquilab Srivastava by his parents. He changed his name before his Bollywood debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman is just a part of his name and his real name is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was initially called as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad during his struggling days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor was called as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia by his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor initially was Hrithik Rakesh ‘Nagrath’.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous lady was known as Bhanurekha Ganesan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The full name of the star is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani. Before his debut film he removed his surname.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He was called Anil Kapoor. Reportedly he changed his name as Anil Kapoor was a famous name in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was named Ashwini Shetty. Her mom who is an astrologer changed her name to Shilpa as it would get her more luck.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The real name of the star is Farhan Abraham. Reportedly, his dad used to call him John and so he used the same in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
