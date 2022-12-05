The actor reportedly charges Rs 25 crore per movie and has made a producer-friendly move post-pandemic. He now charges Rs 15 crore.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actor is taking a pay cut for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, post going through a low career phase.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the star has been told to cut his salary to 50%. As his films have bombed at the box office, producers feel it is worthless to pay. Post pandemic factor is also there.Source: Bollywood
Reportedl the actor took a fee cut from Rs 31 crore which was his initial fee so that the film could be released in theatres and not on OTT.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actor took a paycut for Jhund as he loved the script and also as the movie had a medium budget.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly Sajid Nadiadwala who is the friend of the star requestd him to reduce his fees for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, as pandemic incurred them a loss.Source: Bollywood
His movie '83 did not do well at the box office. Reportedly, the actor let go a large chunk of his fees post the low box office numbers of his movie.Source: Bollywood
Post his many films tanked, the actor reportedly decided to do low budget movies.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the star cut his fees for Shehzada as the film was required to be made in a certain budget by Sajid Nadiadwala.Source: Bollywood
Post the failure of Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2, the actor has signed his next film titled 100% for Rs 15 crore. He has decreased his fee by Rs 3 crore.Source: Bollywood
