Top 10 Bollywood celebrities who turned real-life heroes

Here is the list of famous persons whose selfless deeds significantly improved the lives of those who were adversely affected by the pandemic.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Sonu Sood

A Bollywood actor turned real-life hero has constantly been on his toes to help.

Swara Bhasker

Swara went to the streets to help migrant workers get back to their hometowns.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK donated alot of PPE Kits and N-95 masks.

Akshay Kumar

The actor donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES fund.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka pledged $100,000 to women for their exceptional efforts during the lockdown.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi lent a helping hand to over 10 lakh people.

Farhan Akhtar

The actor donated 1000 PPE kits to government hospitals across India.

Salman Khan

Salman started a food truck with volunteers distributing ration kits to people.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann pledged his support for women ragpickers.

Ajay Devgn

Actor donated oxygen cylinders and ventilators to a health centre.

