Top 10 Bollywood celebs accused of throwing tantrums on sets
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
A look at Bollywood celebs who are reported of showing tantrums on movie sets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the sets of Mausam, Sonam Kapoor threw tantrum when a room was not allotted to her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif demanded a reshoot for one of the scenes of Fitoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumi Pednekar loosed her temper on sets even at the drop of a hat.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan reportedly keeps everyone waiting on the sets while he cannot wait for anyone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the sets of Kismet Konnection Vidya Balan showed tantrums for not liking clothes designed for her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana once turned down Kunal Kholi’s movie because he wanted to be started opposite an A-lister actress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan put several conditions before agreeing for Heroine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the Anjana Anjani sets Priyanka Chopra was rumoured of being angry with clothes and colour combinations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut is a drama queen and reportedly she has often showed tantrums on movie sets.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor reportedly showed tantrums on the sets of his film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 TV actresses who look ravishing in saree
Find Out More