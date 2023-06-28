Top 10 Bollywood celebs accused of throwing tantrums on sets

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023

A look at Bollywood celebs who are reported of showing tantrums on movie sets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the sets of Mausam, Sonam Kapoor threw tantrum when a room was not allotted to her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif demanded a reshoot for one of the scenes of Fitoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar loosed her temper on sets even at the drop of a hat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan reportedly keeps everyone waiting on the sets while he cannot wait for anyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the sets of Kismet Konnection Vidya Balan showed tantrums for not liking clothes designed for her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana once turned down Kunal Kholi’s movie because he wanted to be started opposite an A-lister actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan put several conditions before agreeing for Heroine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On the Anjana Anjani sets Priyanka Chopra was rumoured of being angry with clothes and colour combinations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut is a drama queen and reportedly she has often showed tantrums on movie sets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor reportedly showed tantrums on the sets of his film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 TV actresses who look ravishing in saree

 

 Find Out More