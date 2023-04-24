Bollywood celebs and their bizarre phobias

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has a fear of horses. It is called as Equinophobia.

Anushka Sharma has Cyclophobia which is the fear of riding a bike.

Arjun Kapoor has Aanemistiraphobia which is the fear of fans.

Sonam Kapoor has cleithrophobia and claustrophobia which is the fear of being trapped.

Salman Khan has claustrophobia which is also the fear of being trapped.

Alia Bhatt cannot sleep in the darkness and reportedly sleeps with a dim light on.

Ranbir Kapoor has the fear of cockroaches also called as Katsaridaphobia.

Vicky Kaushal has the fear of drowning also called as Aquaphobia.

Katrina Kaif has the fear of lizards also called as Herpetophobia

Abhishek Bachchan has the fear of fruits also called as fructophobia.

