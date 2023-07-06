Top 10 Bollywood celebs and their favourite hairstyles

Here is the list of some Bollywood celebs and their go to hairstyles:

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is seen in messy and slightly spiked hairstyle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

Deepika likes to keep her hair long and slightly wavy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer often experiments with his hairstyles including undercut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Her favourire hairstyle includes layered hair with curls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman likes to keep his hairstyle short and neatly trimmed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia's hairdo includes long curls to short bobs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena is known for her long and flowing tresses

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan

Varun is typically spotted in short and stylish haircuts,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik is often seen with short and neat haircut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Katrina is known for her long and straight hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Dhanush to Rajinikanth; South Indian actors who's went bald for their movies

 

 Find Out More