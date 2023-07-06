Top 10 Bollywood celebs and their favourite hairstyles

Here is the list of some Bollywood celebs and their go to hairstyles:Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023
SRK is seen in messy and slightly spiked hairstyle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika likes to keep her hair long and slightly wavy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer often experiments with his hairstyles including undercut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her favourire hairstyle includes layered hair with curls.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman likes to keep his hairstyle short and neatly trimmed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia's hairdo includes long curls to short bobs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena is known for her long and flowing tressesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun is typically spotted in short and stylish haircuts,Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik is often seen with short and neat haircut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina is known for her long and straight hair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!