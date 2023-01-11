TOP 10 Bollywood celebs and their wax statues

From Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan and more, here's a look at the TOP 10 Bollywood Celebs and their wax statues.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023

Salman Khan 

Here's Salman Khan with his wax statue. They have the same swag! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan 

We just cannot decide who is more handsome, Hrithik or his statue! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan 

The Pathaan actor is forever a charmer. His wax statue would easily impress anyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone 

As if one Deepika Padukone was not enough to steal our hearts, we now have TWO! 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit 

They both are so very gorgeous! Madhuri Dixit, the dhakdak girl for eternity. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

When Bebo posed with her Jab We Met lookalike, Geet. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma 

Virat Kohli should not take Vamika here, she will be utterly confused. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif 

Does Vicky Kaushal know that Katrina Kaif met Katrina Kaif once? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal 

Neil will be baffled on seeing two mums. Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue looks shockingly similar.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor 

So, which one is Farzi and which is real Shahid Kapoor?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Ayesha Singh-Siddharth Bodke are BFF goals

 

 Find Out More