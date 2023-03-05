Top 10 Bollywood celebs and their weird phobias

Check out the most bizarre and odd phobias Bollywood stars haveSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2023
The King Khan of Bollywood has fear of horsesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is odd to know the actress has fear of riding bikes while she did this amazingly in NH 10Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is most bizarre. How one can have fear of fruitsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaijaan too has a fear of being trapped. Isn’t this odd?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has two weird phobias. The diva has fear of Lizards and TomatoesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood’s fashionista has a fear of being trappedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Just like SRK Priyanka is also scared of horsesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is scared of CockroachesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal has a fear of drowningSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor has fear of ceiling fans and apparently, there are no fans at his houseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!