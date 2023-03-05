Top 10 Bollywood celebs and their weird phobias

Check out the most bizarre and odd phobias Bollywood stars have

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan - Equinophobia

The King Khan of Bollywood has fear of horses

Anushka Sharma - Motorcyclophobia

This is odd to know the actress has fear of riding bikes while she did this amazingly in NH 10

Abhishek Bachchan - Fructophobia

This is most bizarre. How one can have fear of fruits

Salman Khan - Cleithrophobia

Bhaijaan too has a fear of being trapped. Isn’t this odd?

Katrina Kaif - Herpetophobia & Lycopersicoaphobia

She has two weird phobias. The diva has fear of Lizards and Tomatoes

Sonam Kapoor - Cleithrophobia

Bollywood’s fashionista has a fear of being trapped

Priyanka Chopra - Equinophobia

Just like SRK Priyanka is also scared of horses

Ranbir Kapoor - Katsaridaphobia

Ranbir Kapoor is scared of Cockroaches

Vicky Kaushal - Aquaphobia

Vicky Kaushal has a fear of drowning

Arjun Kapoor - Aanemistiraphobia

Arjun Kapoor has fear of ceiling fans and apparently, there are no fans at his house

Thanks For Reading!

