Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are highly spiritual

Here’s a list of Bollywood celebs who have taken a path of spirituality

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She is an ardent follower of Sathya Sai Baba.

Shahid Kapoor

On the footsteps of father Pankaj Kapoor, Sahid also follows Radha Soami

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is a zealous follower of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra practices Buddhism of Nichiren Daishonin

Sanjay Dutt is a disciple of Sri Ravi Shankar

Hrithik Roshan

The actor claims he has become much calmer and happier after following Sri Bhagavan.

Bipasha Basu

She had once signed up for 11-day program at the spiritual center ‘Anandashram’ in the Himalayas

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani is a devoted follower of Buddhism.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa takes spiritual guidance from Kalki Bhagavan at the Oneness University in Chennai

Lara Dutta

She is a follower of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and became an instructor at the Art of Living

