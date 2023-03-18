Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are highly spiritual

Here’s a list of Bollywood celebs who have taken a path of spiritualitySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023
She is an ardent follower of Sathya Sai Baba.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the footsteps of father Pankaj Kapoor, Sahid also follows Radha SoamiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza is a zealous follower of Sri Sri Ravi ShankarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tisca Chopra practices Buddhism of Nichiren DaishoninSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt is a disciple of Sri Ravi ShankarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor claims he has become much calmer and happier after following Sri Bhagavan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had once signed up for 11-day program at the spiritual center ‘Anandashram’ in the HimalayasSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hansika Motwani is a devoted follower of Buddhism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa takes spiritual guidance from Kalki Bhagavan at the Oneness University in ChennaiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
She is a follower of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and became an instructor at the Art of LivingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!