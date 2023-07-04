Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are strictly vegetarian
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Kartik Aaryan was named India's Hottest Vegetarian.
Alia Bhatt believes that having vegetarian food is a way to a healthy life.
Parineeti Chopra turned vegetarian a few years back.
Anushka Sharma has been a vegetarian for many years.
Vidya Balan won PETA Asia's Hottest Vegetarian crown in 2010.
Aamir Khan is a vegan.
Sonakshi Sinha switched to veganism as she believed it had made a difference to her health.
Jacqueline Fernandez turned into a vegan so as to do her bit in protecting the environment and safeguarding her health.
Richa Chadha is a staunch vegetarian.
Shahid Kapoor is one of the hottest vegetarian celebrities.
