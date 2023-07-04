Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are strictly vegetarian

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Kartik Aaryan was named India's Hottest Vegetarian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt believes that having vegetarian food is a way to a healthy life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra turned vegetarian a few years back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma has been a vegetarian for many years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan won PETA Asia's Hottest Vegetarian crown in 2010.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan is a vegan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha switched to veganism as she believed it had made a difference to her health.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez turned into a vegan so as to do her bit in protecting the environment and safeguarding her health.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Richa Chadha is a staunch vegetarian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor is one of the hottest vegetarian celebrities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check out stars who are vegetarian.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These stars do not eat meat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar and KGF fame Prashanth Neel, SS Rajamouli and more Top 10 South Indian filmmakers who are kings of action

 

 Find Out More