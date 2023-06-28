Top 10 Bollywood celebs who are super rich and yet love a humble, simple life
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 28, 2023
Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is as humble and kind.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor has no “celebrity aura”.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is not only one of the biggest stars of India, he’s also one of the kindest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani is known for her calm and composed nature.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood has always had the reputation of a good samaritan in the industry.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan is known for her good behaviour on set.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ever-so-graceful pageant queen, actress and businesswoman Sushmita Sen is widely loved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known internationally for his wit and intelligence, SRK is said to be one of the warmest mega-stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor throws no tantrums.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger is yet another starkid who's extremely humble and polite.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What we see of our favourite celebrities on screen is seldom how they really are as people.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There are a handful of them who are known for their kind and humble nature.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa twists: Shahs repent, apologise to Anu
Find Out More