Top 10 Bollywood celebs who believe in the power of Astrology
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Known for his interest in numerology and astrology, Shah Rukh Khan has often talked about how he consults astrologers for various decisions.
Salman Khan has reportedly consulted astrologers for important events and decisions in his life.
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his belief in astrology on several occasions and has even shared his experiences with astrologers.
Priyanka Chopra believes that astrology can guide us towards making better decisions, she even took the advice of an astrologer before her marriage.
Prachi Desai once said in an interview that she talks with an astrologer before making any important decisions and believes everyone should do so.
Anushka Sharma has mentioned her interest in astrology and how she sometimes checks her horoscope.
Ajay Devgn is known to believe in astrology and is said to have consulted astrologers for important decisions.
Sonam Kapoor has shared her fascination with astrology and how she believes in certain astrological aspects.
Jacqueline Fernandez has talked about astrology and how she believes in its influence.
Alia Bhatt has also shown interest in astrology and has mentioned checking her horoscope occasionally.
