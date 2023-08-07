Top 10 Bollywood celebs who dumped their lovers after becoming famous

Here is a list of a few celebs who ditched their partners after tasting successSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
Alia Bhatt dated Ali Dadarkar before her debut Student of the Year. After tasting success the actress parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika dated Nihar Pandya during her modeling days. She broke up with him after becoming famous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma ended her relationship with Zhoeb Yusuf after her debut movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh ditched Ahana Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, after he entered the film industry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After bagging the title of Miss World Priyanka Chopra dumped her boyfriend Aseem Merchant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya broke up with Rajeev Mulchandani after she received film projects.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun dated Arpita Khan before making his film debut and later parted ways.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez broke up with Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa, prince of Bahrain, after gaining fame in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After getting the limelight Sonakshi Sinha broke up with Aditya Shroff.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana ditched Adhyan Suman after gaining fame with her debut film Gangster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
