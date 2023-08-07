Top 10 Bollywood celebs who dumped their lovers after becoming famous

Here is a list of a few celebs who ditched their partners after tasting success

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt dated Ali Dadarkar before her debut Student of the Year. After tasting success the actress parted ways.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika dated Nihar Pandya during her modeling days. She broke up with him after becoming famous.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma ended her relationship with Zhoeb Yusuf after her debut movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh ditched Ahana Deol, daughter of Dharmendra and Hema Malini, after he entered the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra

After bagging the title of Miss World Priyanka Chopra dumped her boyfriend Aseem Merchant.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya broke up with Rajeev Mulchandani after she received film projects.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun dated Arpita Khan before making his film debut and later parted ways.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez broke up with Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa, prince of Bahrain, after gaining fame in Bollywood.

Sonakshi Sinha

After getting the limelight Sonakshi Sinha broke up with Aditya Shroff.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana ditched Adhyan Suman after gaining fame with her debut film Gangster.

