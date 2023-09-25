Top 10 Bollywood celebs who fell in love with foreigners

Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte and more Bollywood celebs who fell head over heels in love with foreigners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The actress married American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018.

Radhika Apte and Benedict Taylor

The two got married in 2012.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

The two got married in 2018 after dating for 5 years.

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

He has been dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani for quite some time now.

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur

Tiger 3 star was allegedly dating the Romanian beauty for quite some time now.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

The actor met South African model-turned-designer Gabriella Demetriades during an IPL after-party in 2009.

Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag

The actress married her Dubai-based Austrian beau Peter Haag in 2011.

Saif Ali Khan and Rosa Catalano

The Nawab fell in love with Italian model Rosa, but the two parted ways later.

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble

The two tied the knot in December 2017.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

Drishyam 2 star got married to Russian tennis player-entrepreneur boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March 2018.

