Top 10 Bollywood celebs who got awkward during intimate scenes

There have been many Bollywood stars who have not been comfortable doing intimate scenes. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023

Dimple Kapadia

Reportedly the actress became nervous while doing a kissing scene with Vinod Khanna. Even after the scene was over, Vinod had gotten carried away.

Jackie Shroff

The actor was embarrassed to do a kissing scene in The Interview: Night of 26/11. He was scared to do a kissing scene as a journalist.

Bobby Deol

In Aashram 3 there were many intimate scenes between Bobby Deol and Eesha Gupta. Bobby reportedly was very nervous doing the same.

Sushmita Sen

In the movie Chingari, Sushmita had become very nervous while doing an intimate scene with Mithun Chakraborty.

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had to kiss Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Reportedly he started shivering when he had to do the same.

Emraan Hashmi

Reportedly the actor got nervous while kissing Vidya Balan in Ghanchakkar and thought her husband would be annoyed.

Anil Kapoor

The actor revealed having a difficult time filming a scene with Sobhita Dhulipala.

Shahid Kapoor

The actor was extremely nervous while doing a kissing scene in Rangoon.

Archana Puran Singh

She was nervous to kiss Anupam Kher in Ladaai on-screen as she had never done the same before.

Shweta Tripathi

The actress had a tough time kissing Vicky Kaushal on-screen as she was very nervous.

