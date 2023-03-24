Top 10 Bollywood celebs who got awkward during intimate scenes

There have been many Bollywood stars who have not been comfortable doing intimate scenes. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2023
Reportedly the actress became nervous while doing a kissing scene with Vinod Khanna. Even after the scene was over, Vinod had gotten carried away.
The actor was embarrassed to do a kissing scene in The Interview: Night of 26/11. He was scared to do a kissing scene as a journalist.
In Aashram 3 there were many intimate scenes between Bobby Deol and Eesha Gupta. Bobby reportedly was very nervous doing the same.
In the movie Chingari, Sushmita had become very nervous while doing an intimate scene with Mithun Chakraborty.
The actor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had to kiss Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Reportedly he started shivering when he had to do the same.
Reportedly the actor got nervous while kissing Vidya Balan in Ghanchakkar and thought her husband would be annoyed.
The actor revealed having a difficult time filming a scene with Sobhita Dhulipala.
The actor was extremely nervous while doing a kissing scene in Rangoon.
She was nervous to kiss Anupam Kher in Ladaai on-screen as she had never done the same before.
The actress had a tough time kissing Vicky Kaushal on-screen as she was very nervous.
