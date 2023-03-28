TOP 10 Bollywood celebs who had flop debuts but went on to become stars

Let's check out the list of Bollywood actors who did not have the perfect debut but are ruling hearts now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023
Kareena debuted with Refugee. It was not a hit debut for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger 3 beauty debuted in a flop movie called Boom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha debuted with Rangula Ratnam, a Telugu movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman had a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi. His next, Maine Pyar Kiya, was a huge blockbuster.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor was first seen in Teen Patti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Big B did a lot of supporting roles before rising to fame with Zanjeer and Deewar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dhakdak girl debuted with Abodh in 1984 which was a big dud.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is still remembered for Sawaariya but the film was a flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya was seen in London Dreams and Action Replayy before he made it big with Aashiqui 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's a misbelief that Emraan debuted with Murder. It was actuall Footpath.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!