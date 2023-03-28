TOP 10 Bollywood celebs who had flop debuts but went on to become stars

Let's check out the list of Bollywood actors who did not have the perfect debut but are ruling hearts now. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Kareena debuted with Refugee. It was not a hit debut for her. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif 

The Tiger 3 beauty debuted in a flop movie called Boom. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha 

Rekha debuted with Rangula Ratnam, a Telugu movie. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman had a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi. His next, Maine Pyar Kiya, was a huge blockbuster. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was first seen in Teen Patti. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B did a lot of supporting roles before rising to fame with Zanjeer and Deewar. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit

The Dhakdak girl debuted with Abodh in 1984 which was a big dud.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is still remembered for Sawaariya but the film was a flop. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur 

Aditya was seen in London Dreams and Action Replayy before he made it big with Aashiqui 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emraan Hashmi

There's a misbelief that Emraan debuted with Murder. It was actuall Footpath. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 Most-Followed Indian celebs on Instagram in 2023 

 

 Find Out More