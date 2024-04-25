Top 10 Bollywood celebs who have been in B-grade films

Janhvi Sharma | Apr 25, 2024

The late actor Rajesh Khanna has also been part of B grade film.

Akshay Kumar was seen in Mr. Bond.

Shakti Kapoor was seen in Meri Life Uski Wife.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen in Miss Lovely.

Neha Dhupia has acted in Sheesha.

Gulshan Grover appeared in Boom and other B grade films.

Manisha Koirala appeared in Ek Chhotisi Love Story.

Mamta Kulkarni has been part of B grade films.

Amitabh Bachchan was also seen in Boom.

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom.

