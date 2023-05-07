Top 10 Bollywood celebs who have expensive homes abroad
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
Salman Khan has a lavish apartment in Dubai.
Priyanka Chopra co-owns a mansion in Los Angeles, California.
Amitabh Bachchan owns a luxurious home valued Rs 3 crore in Paris.
Alia Bhatt has bought her dream home in London.
Shah Rukh Khan has a holiday home worth Rs 18 crore in Dubai.
Shilpa Shetty has an expensive property worth Rs 7 crore in Central London.
Abhishek Bachchan owns a posh villa in Dubai.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor owns a luxury chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland.
Akshay Kumar is a proud owner of a bungalow in Canada and a beach home in Mauritius.
John Abraham owns a luxurious mansion in USA.
