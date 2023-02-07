Top 10 Bollywood celebs who have gorgeous home gardens

There are many Bollywood stars who have well decorated gardens. Here, take a look at the pretty views that their gardens have to offer.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle and Akshay love their gardens that has a lot of palak as seen in the photo.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress has a lot of vegetable bearing plants in her verandah garden where she also does meditation.

Juhi Chawla

The actress grows vegetables in her own garden where there are a lot of plants.

Deepika Padukone

The actress with her husband Ranveer Singh has planted many flowers and plants to make her home look attractive.

Zoya Akhtar

Her social media page is filled with snaps of her garden and all the pretty flowers it bears.

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan always post photos of Saif and Taimur painting in their garden

Tiger Shroff

The actor has a plush garden that has many palm trees and gives a positive vibe.

Dharmendra

The actor loves planting trees and also has a very big farmhouse where he plants flowers, fruits and vegetables.

Salman Khan

He has many plants in his farmhouse. The actor totally loves greenery.

Anushka Sharma

She likes gardening and has also planted a lot of trees and plants at her home.

