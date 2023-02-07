Top 10 Bollywood celebs who have gorgeous home gardens

There are many Bollywood stars who have well decorated gardens. Here, take a look at the pretty views that their gardens have to offer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023
Twinkle and Akshay love their gardens that has a lot of palak as seen in the photo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has a lot of vegetable bearing plants in her verandah garden where she also does meditation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress grows vegetables in her own garden where there are a lot of plants.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress with her husband Ranveer Singh has planted many flowers and plants to make her home look attractive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her social media page is filled with snaps of her garden and all the pretty flowers it bears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan always post photos of Saif and Taimur painting in their gardenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor has a plush garden that has many palm trees and gives a positive vibe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves planting trees and also has a very big farmhouse where he plants flowers, fruits and vegetables.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He has many plants in his farmhouse. The actor totally loves greenery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes gardening and has also planted a lot of trees and plants at her home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!