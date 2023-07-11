Top 10 Bollywood celebs who hold professional degrees but chose to be actors
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
Richa Chadha has a Bachelor’s degree from Stephen’s College. In addition, she has a PG Diploma in Social Communication Media from Sophia College.
Sara Ali Khan had completed her under-grad from Columbia University in New York before stepping foot in the industry.
Riteish Deshmukh completed his graduation in Architecture from Kamala Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute of Architecture & Environmental Studies.
Parineeti Chopra has a triple Honours degree in Business, Finance and Economics from the Manchester Business School in England.
Ranveer Singh completed his Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University in Bloomington.
Preity Zinta has done her bachelors in Criminal Psychology and Honours in English. She also holds a Master’s degree in Criminal Psychology.
Did you know that Randeep has a Bachelors and a Masters' degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management?
John Abraham completed his undergrad in Economics from Jai Hind College.
Varun Dhawan has degree in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University, UK.
Sonam Kapoor holds a Bachelors's degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of East London.
