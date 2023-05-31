Top 10 Bollywood celebs who live in gorgeous sea facing luxurious homes

Here is a sneak peak into Bollywood celebs sea-facing lavish homes in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
A look into Bollywood celebs extravagant homes facing the Arabian Sea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham’s Villa in The Sky is a penthouse in a residential complex situated in Bandra West.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha who lived with her parents recently moved to her own flat facing Bandra Worli Sea Link.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar owns a lavish sea-facing duplex in Juhu, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s apartment offers an extensive view of the Arabian Sea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor lives in a luxurious sea-facing apartment valued at Rs 58 crore in Worli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple lives on rent in a 4BHK apartment in Juhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan lives in a Galaxy apartment facing Bandstand Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
King Khan has a luxurious mansion Mannat on the roads of Bandstand Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His apartment situated at Juhu-Versova Link Road offers an unrestricted view of the sea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple lives in a sea-facing quadruplex apartment in Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!