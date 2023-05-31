Top 10 Bollywood celebs who live in gorgeous sea facing luxurious homes

Here is a sneak peak into Bollywood celebs sea-facing lavish homes in Mumbai.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

John Abraham

John Abraham’s Villa in The Sky is a penthouse in a residential complex situated in Bandra West.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha who lived with her parents recently moved to her own flat facing Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar owns a lavish sea-facing duplex in Juhu, Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s apartment offers an extensive view of the Arabian Sea.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor lives in a luxurious sea-facing apartment valued at Rs 58 crore in Worli.

Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif

The couple lives on rent in a 4BHK apartment in Juhu.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan lives in a Galaxy apartment facing Bandstand Bandra.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan has a luxurious mansion Mannat on the roads of Bandstand Bandra.

Hrithik Roshan

His apartment situated at Juhu-Versova Link Road offers an unrestricted view of the sea.

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone

The couple lives in a sea-facing quadruplex apartment in Bandra.

