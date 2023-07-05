Top 10 Bollywood celebs who own expensive homes abroad
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023
Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, own a property in Dubai’s posh locale, Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas co-own a Rs 144-crore mansion in Los Angeles, California.
Shah Rukh Khan is the proud owner of a lavish holiday home with a private beach in The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra own a number of expensive properties abroad including a 7-crore property in Central London.
Akshay Kumar is a proud owner of an entire hill in Toronto, Canada.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has her dream home in the Bohemian village of London, the Notting Hills.
Sunny Leone has a sprawling bungalow is located in Sherman Oaks which is barely a 30-minute drive away from the famous, Beverly Hills.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a luxurious chalet in Switzerland.
Anil Kapoor had splurged on a massive 3BHK apartment in Orange County, California.
John Abraham has an address registered in his name in one of the most luxurious localities in Bel Air, Los Angeles, USA.
Bollywood celebrities are often in the news due to their homes.
These stars have invested in posh homes abroad.
