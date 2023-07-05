Top 10 Bollywood celebs who own expensive homes abroad

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 05, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, own a property in Dubai’s posh locale, Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas co-own a Rs 144-crore mansion in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan is the proud owner of a lavish holiday home with a private beach in The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra own a number of expensive properties abroad including a 7-crore property in Central London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar is a proud owner of an entire hill in Toronto, Canada.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has her dream home in the Bohemian village of London, the Notting Hills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Leone has a sprawling bungalow is located in Sherman Oaks which is barely a 30-minute drive away from the famous, Beverly Hills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have a luxurious chalet in Switzerland.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor had splurged on a massive 3BHK apartment in Orange County, California.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham has an address registered in his name in one of the most luxurious localities in Bel Air, Los Angeles, USA.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bollywood celebrities are often in the news due to their homes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These stars have invested in posh homes abroad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who rule hearts of the entire nation

 

 Find Out More