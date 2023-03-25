Top 10 Bollywood celebs who pay massive salaried to their bodyguards

There are many Bollywood stars who pay a hefty amount to their bodyguards. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here which is amazing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023
Shera reportedly earns Rs 2 crore for protecting Sallu bhai.
Ravi Singh, SRK's bodyguard gets Rs 2.7 crore for protecting Shah Rukh Khan.
Yuvraj Ghorpade, Aamir's bodyguard takes home Rs 2 crore to keep Aamir safe.
Shreysay Thele, Akshay's bodyguard earns Rs 1.2 crore.
Deepika's bodyguard gets Rs 1.2 crore for her protection.
Sonu is Anushka's bodyguard who gets Rs 1.2 crore.
Amitabh's bodyguard Jitendra earns Rs 1.5 crore and has been protecting Big B.
Hrithik pays Rs 1.2 crore to Mayur Shettigar for his protection.
Shraddha's bodyguard Atul earns Rs 95 lakh for protecting Shraddha.
Deepak who protects Katrina takes around Rs 1 crore.
