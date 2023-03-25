Top 10 Bollywood celebs who pay massive salaried to their bodyguards

There are many Bollywood stars who pay a hefty amount to their bodyguards. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here which is amazing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 25, 2023

Salman Khan’s bodyguard

Shera reportedly earns Rs 2 crore for protecting Sallu bhai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan’s bodyguard

Ravi Singh, SRK's bodyguard gets Rs 2.7 crore for protecting Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan’s bodyguard

Yuvraj Ghorpade, Aamir's bodyguard takes home Rs 2 crore to keep Aamir safe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar’s bodyguard

Shreysay Thele, Akshay's bodyguard earns Rs 1.2 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard

Deepika's bodyguard gets Rs 1.2 crore for her protection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard

Sonu is Anushka's bodyguard who gets Rs 1.2 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan’s bodyguard

Amitabh's bodyguard Jitendra earns Rs 1.5 crore and has been protecting Big B.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan’s bodyguard

Hrithik pays Rs 1.2 crore to Mayur Shettigar for his protection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor’s bodyguard

Shraddha's bodyguard Atul earns Rs 95 lakh for protecting Shraddha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif’s bodyguard

Deepak who protects Katrina takes around Rs 1 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

